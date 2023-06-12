Where Is the Data From? 5 Unanswered Questions As Govt Denies CoWIN Breach

The Central government on the evening of Monday, 12 June, denied reports of an alleged data breach of citizens who had registered on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

News portals Manorama and The Fourth News had earlier in the day broken the news that a Telegram bot called ‘Truecaller’ run by ‘hak4learn’ was uploading sensitive information of individuals on simply inputting either their phone or Aadhaar number.