The Central government on the evening of Monday, 12 June, denied reports of an alleged data breach of citizens who had registered on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
News portals Manorama and The Fourth News had earlier in the day broken the news that a Telegram bot called ‘Truecaller’ run by ‘hak4learn’ was uploading sensitive information of individuals on simply inputting either their phone or Aadhaar number.
“All such reports are without any basis and mischievous in nature. Co-WIN portal of Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy. All steps have been taken and are being taken to ensure security of the data in the CoWIN portal.”Centre's statement
But several unanswered questions remain.
Where Is the Data From? 5 Unanswered Questions As Govt Denies CoWIN Breach
1. If There Was No Breach, Where Is The Data Coming From?
FIT had earlier reported that the bot was generating sensitive information such as:
Phone number
Gender
Aadhaar/Passport number
Date of birth
Location where the doses were administered
Details of everyone who booked appointments through a single number
If the government is claiming that data collected through CoWIN is secure, where did these data sets come from?Expand
2. If Data is From Previous Breaches, How Does It Have Information Uploaded on CoWIN?
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, took to Twitter to say that CoWIN data is safe, but the data that has been accessed by the bot seems to be previously stolen data.
Let's simplify this a little. Imagine person A registered themselves on CoWIN to get vaccinated and entered their Aadhaar and phone number on the website. Person A also gave access to this same information to some other entity for XYZ reason.
What Chandrasekhar is saying is that the details uploaded on CoWIN are absolutely safe. But the data has been stolen from somewhere else in the past.
Now when you access the bot, this data is given to you as if its source is CoWIN.
That would have made sense if not for details like the location where the doses were administered and how many people booked the appointments together.
Yes, person A would have uploaded his phone number, date of birth, etc on multiple websites for multiple reasons where this could easily have been stolen from. But they wouldn't have uploaded details such as who all in their family registered on CoWIN from the same number and where they got vaccinated at.Expand
3. How Was This Data Leaked?
In its statement released on Monday, the Centre has said that these are the security measures put in place for protection of data on CoWIN.
Web Application Firewall
Anti-DDoS
SSL/TLS
Regular vulnerability assessment
Identity & Access Management
OTP authentication
The Centre has also stated that only parties can access data on CoWIN- the beneficiary, the CoWIN authorised user, and the third party applications linked with the government.
If all these measures are indeed in place, how was the data leaked?Expand
4. Who All Have Access To This Data Now?
The bot was created on 1 June and was deleted in the early hours of 12 June after media reports surfaced.
There's no clarity yet about how many people accessed the bot and the data in these 12 days.
While speaking to FIT, Srikanth L, a digital identity expert from a consumer awareness collective, said that while this data might perhaps be sold to companies, other copies of the dataset would exist too, which means that many people might get access to the private information of billions of people.Expand
5. How Can This Data Be Misused?
A data breach of this scale and with this amount of sensitive information is a cause of concern.
Srikanth had told FIT,
"What is unique to this data breach is that the date of birth has been leaked too which is not just linked to your phone number, Voter IDs, passport, but also your mutual funds account, your insurance policy, your other accounts, and is often used to reset passwords as well. And date of birth is very critical from a security standpoint which is now compromised."
But the bigger issue here is that the datasets of minors too have been breached. Srikanth accessed the bot after news reports surfaced about the breach and using publicly available Aadhar card numbers, he was able to get the private data of a minor who had died by suicide in Tamil Nadu.
The fear now is how this data, especially of minors, might be misused.Expand
6. Even Bigger Questions To be Asked
But apart from these basic questions, there are even bigger questions that remain unanswered as of now.
Since Aarogya Setu was linked to CoWIN too, does this breach mean all of the data collected through the application is compromised too?
If CoWIN was indeed an open source website, why was the breach not detected earlier?
CoWIN worked on the API model. Does that mean other platforms which worked on the same model, such as DigiLocker, PayTM, etc, could be compromised too?
FIT has reached out to the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The story will be updated with their response.
