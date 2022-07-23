ADVERTISEMENT
WHO Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency as Cases Rise
WHO declared the global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
i
The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Saturday, 23 July, declared the global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×