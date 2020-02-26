QuickE: Rajinikanth Condemns NE Delhi Violence & More
1. Rajinikanth Criticises Govt for Failing to Address Delhi Violence
Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi that has left 24 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist. The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.
“Definitely it is Central government's intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government,” PTI reported him as saying. The actor also rued that some sections of media and political observers were linking him with the BJP.
Read more on The Quint
2. Rahman Dines With Trump; Fans Condemn Silence on Delhi Violence
AR Rahman, Chef Vikas Khanna and designer Madhu Jain were among the guests at the banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on 25 February. Rahman shared a couple of photos from the night on Instagram.
3. Hotstar’s ‘Special Ops’ Trailer Promises Thrills and Action
Hotstar recently released the trailer of its new show Special Ops starring Kay Kay Menon. He plays R&AW Agent Himmat Singh who is hell-bent on finding the culprits behind the attack on the Parliament in 2001, and the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2006 and 2008.
Watch the trailer here:
Read more on The Quint
4. Chris Hemsworth Recites ‘DDLJ’ Dialogue on ‘Extraction’ Set
Recently a video of Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring in upcoming action thriller Extraction, went viral on the internet. In the video, Hemsworth attempts to say the iconic Shah Rukh Khan dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, “Bade bade shehron chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai.”
The video is an old one from the sets of Extraction in Bangkok. It has been filmed by Indian actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal who is co-starring in Extraction. The video begins with Jaiswal saying, “So we are back for the additional shoot in Bangkok. You guys wanted Chris sir to say a Hindi dialogue so he’s going to say it.”
Read more on The Quint.
5. Poorna Joins Cast of Kangana-Starrer ‘Thalaivi’ as Sasikala
Actors Shamna Kasim, aka Poorna, and Madhoo have joined the cast of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, the film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Poorna will play the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s aide and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AAMK) leader Sasikala. According to reports, Priyamani was considered for the role but declined due to a clash in dates. Madhoo has been signed on to play VN Janaki, the wife of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder MG Ramachandran.
Read more on The Quint.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )