Stone Pelting in Delhi’s Brahampuri, Kejriwal Calls Urgent Meeting

Stone pelting between groups occurred in Northeast Delhi’s Brahampuri and Maujpur areas, Tuesday, 25 February, morning, reports ANI.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting, at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi.
A head constable was among five people killed as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday, 24 February, with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.
Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. However, sporadic clashes continued late into the night.
- Ratan Lal (42), a head constable from Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone pelting
- At least 11 police personnel, including DCP, Shahdara, Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests
- Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told reporters the situation in the national capital was under control
- Officials told PTI at least eight companies (100 personnel each) of central armed police were present on the ground, besides the Delhi Police.
- Delhi government ordered closure of all private and government schools in Northeast Delhi district will remain closed on Tuesday
Kejriwal Calls Urgent Meeting of MLAs, Officials of Violence-Hit Areas
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 25 February has called an urgent meeting, at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi, reports ANI.
Stone Pelting in Delhi's Maujpur, Brahampuri
Stone pelting between two groups occurred in Northeast Delhi’s Brahampuri area, Tuesday morning, reports ANI. Another such incident occurred in Maujpur.
Situation Very Tense, Continuously Receiving Reports of Violence: Delhi Police
“The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from Northeast Delhi. Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night,” Delhi Police told the press.
A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah late last night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on law and order situation in Delhi, reports ANI.
Man Who Opened Fire at Cops During NE Delhi Violence Detained
Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi yesterday, has been detained.
