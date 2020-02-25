Stone Pelting in Delhi’s Brahampuri, Kejriwal Calls Urgent Meeting

Stone pelting between groups occurred in Northeast Delhi’s Brahampuri and Maujpur areas, Tuesday, 25 February, morning, reports ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting, at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi.

A head constable was among five people killed as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday, 24 February, with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. However, sporadic clashes continued late into the night.