Hotstar’s ‘Special Ops’ Trailer Promises Thrills and Action
Hotstar recently released the trailer of its new show Special Ops starring Kay Kay Menon. He plays R&AW Agent Himmat Singh who is hell-bent on finding the culprits behind the attack on the Parliament in 2001, and the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2006 and 2008.
Watch the trailer here:
The 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years. Starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, the show goes back and forth in time covering several other events including 26/11, Kashmir terror attacks amongst others; and the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it a long manhunt.
The show has been written by Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida; all of whom have spent years carefully researching the ways of Indian intelligence.
Based on some proof and actual study of various attacks and their modus operandi, he is convinced that a man named Ikhlaq is the real mastermind behind all the terror attacks. Himmat deploys a team of remarkably skilled agents - Farooq, Ruhani, Juhi, Bala & Avinash, as his task force. Disguised and living in different parts of the world, the team’s sole objective is to get one step closer to the mastermind.
Along with Kay Kay Menon, the show also stars Meher Vij, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )