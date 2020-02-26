Hotstar’s ‘Special Ops’ Trailer Promises Thrills and Action

The 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years. Starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, the show goes back and forth in time covering several other events including 26/11, Kashmir terror attacks amongst others; and the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it a long manhunt.

The show has been written by Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida; all of whom have spent years carefully researching the ways of Indian intelligence.