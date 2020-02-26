Rajinikanth Criticises Govt for Failing to Address Delhi Violence
Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi that has left 24 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist. The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.
“Definitely it is Central government's intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government,” PTI reported him as saying. The actor also rued that some sections of media and political observers were linking him with the BJP.
Violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted in northeast Delhi on 25 February, leaving 23 dead, including a Delhi Police constable, and over 130 injured. Mobs roamed the streets pelting stones, thrashing people on the road, and vandalising and burning shops, vehicles, homes and mosques.
During a media interaction in early February, Rajinikanth has expressed support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying, “They (the government) has made it very clear that CAA will not cause any harm.” He also said that there is ‘huge fear among Muslims’ regarding these laws and vowed to stand up for his “Muslim brothers” if their citizenship is threatened.“During partition some Muslims went to Pakistan but many Muslims stayed back calling this as their land. How can they be sent back? I will be the first to raise voice if harm falls their way. Some political parties are doing it for their own benefit,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)