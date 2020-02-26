Poorna Joins Cast of Kangana-Starrer ‘Thalaivi’ as Sasikala

Actors Shamna Kasim, aka Poorna, and Madhoo have joined the cast of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, the film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Poorna will play the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s aide and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AAMK) leader Sasikala. According to reports, Priyamani was considered for the role but declined due to a clash in dates. Madhoo has been signed on to play VN Janaki, the wife of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder MG Ramachandran.