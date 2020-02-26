Chris Hemsworth Recites ‘DDLJ’ Dialogue on ‘Extraction’ Set

The video is an old one from the sets of Extraction in Bangkok. It has been filmed by Indian actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal who is co-starring in Extraction. The video begins with Jaiswal saying, “So we are back for the additional shoot in Bangkok. You guys wanted Chris sir to say a Hindi dialogue so he’s going to say it.”

Jaiswal then goes on to recite the dialogue in parts, and Hemsworth follows him. It takes Hemsworth a couple of tries and some pauses, but he finally gets it right. Hemsworth ends the video by saying, “Fluent, fluent! It’s better than my Spanish.”

Watch it here: