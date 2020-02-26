Chris Hemsworth Recites ‘DDLJ’ Dialogue on ‘Extraction’ Set
Recently a video of Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring in upcoming action thriller Extraction, went viral on the internet. In the video, Hemsworth attempts to say the iconic Shah Rukh Khan dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, “Bade bade shehron chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai.”
The video is an old one from the sets of Extraction in Bangkok. It has been filmed by Indian actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal who is co-starring in Extraction. The video begins with Jaiswal saying, “So we are back for the additional shoot in Bangkok. You guys wanted Chris sir to say a Hindi dialogue so he’s going to say it.”
Jaiswal then goes on to recite the dialogue in parts, and Hemsworth follows him. It takes Hemsworth a couple of tries and some pauses, but he finally gets it right. Hemsworth ends the video by saying, “Fluent, fluent! It’s better than my Spanish.”
Watch it here:
Recently, Netflix released the first look of its upcoming film Extraction. The film follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a mercenary who is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord. As he tries to successfully complete his mission, the two develop a bond that offers Tyler a chance at redemption.
Extraction is produced by the Russo brothers and marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. The movie has been shot extensively in India and Thailand and also features Pankaj Tripathi.
Extraction will release on 24 April. Ahead of the release, Hemsworth is expected to visit India.
