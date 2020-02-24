2 Civilians Killed During Clashes Over CAA in Northeast Delhi
A civilian, identified as 25-year-old Shahid Alvi, was killed amid clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi, hours after a Delhi Police head constable and a civilian, Mohammad Furqan, were killed.
A deputy commissioner of police and at least 20 people were also injured during the clashes.
Police fired tear-gas shells and lathicharged to disperse the violent crowd of protesters.
This is the second day of clashes in the city, which is being visited by US President Donald Trump.
The police further imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in areas affected by violence in north east Delhi.
Maujpur saw heavy stone pelting while the police lathicharged to disperse protesters in Jaffrabad. Shops and houses were vandalised and set on fire in Maujpur and Bhajanpura, reported PTI.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure the situation is brought under control.
(With inputs from PTI)
