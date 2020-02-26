Rahman Dines With Trump; Fans Condemn Silence on Delhi Violence
AR Rahman, Chef Vikas Khanna and designer Madhu Jain were among the guests at the banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on 25 February. Rahman shared a couple of photos from the night on Instagram.
However, not all of the musician’s fans were impressed. Many left comments requesting him to use his clout to speak out about the ongoing violence in Delhi, which took place during Trump’s visit.
Violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted in northeast Delhi on 25 February, leaving 23 dead, including a Delhi Police constable, and over 130 injured. Mobs roamed the streets pelting stones, thrashing people on the road, and burning shops, vehicles, homes and mosques.
“This is an embarrassment and terrible use of your position and power. Go back to doing what you do best and the betterment of our country (sic). We love you when you make good music and stand for what’s right. Not for conforming,” wrote one user.
How can you not speak out about the atrocities that Indians are facing, especially because they face it due to their identity. A community you wholeheartedly decided to adopt and become a part of? Please speak out,” wrote another.
Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit, Rahman posted his track ‘Ahimsa’ on Twitter to welcome him.
“Here’s a track from us to welcome @POTUS to India, the land of Gandhi,” he tweeted. The song is a collaboration with Irish rock band U2. Talking about the track Rahman had earlier said in a statement, “Ahimsa requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It’s a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement.”
