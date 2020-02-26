Rahman Dines With Trump; Fans Condemn Silence on Delhi Violence

However, not all of the musician’s fans were impressed. Many left comments requesting him to use his clout to speak out about the ongoing violence in Delhi, which took place during Trump’s visit.

Violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted in northeast Delhi on 25 February, leaving 23 dead, including a Delhi Police constable, and over 130 injured. Mobs roamed the streets pelting stones, thrashing people on the road, and burning shops, vehicles, homes and mosques.