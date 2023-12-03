Bijawar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for MP Assembly Elections Start Today

Known as the 'heart' of the country, Madhya Pradesh was at the centre of some high-voltage political churning in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.



The BJP and its longest-serving chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing an anti-incumbency of 18 years. This is the reason why the party's central leadership decided not to declare a chief ministerial candidate in this elections and fielded three union cabinet ministers, four members of Parliament, and a national general secretary in Madhya Pradesh.



The BJP has tried to cancel out the anti-incumbency to some extent by handing out direct cash transfer of Rs 1,250 to over 32 lakh women under Laadli Behna Scheme.



The BJP in MP appeared to have been afflicted by infighting, especially after the induction of Jyotiraditya Scindia. On the other hand, the Congress, tried to gain sympathy for the defection of Scindia that fell Congress' 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in 2020.



Unlike BJP, Congress wasn't shy of declaring a CM face – that of Kamal Nath. Congress also tried to capitalise with its promise of caste census to woo the OBCs, which comprise about 50 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's total population.



Madhya Pradesh has been under BJP's rule since 2003 when the saffron party led by Uma Bharti stormed into power, ending the 10-year tenure of Congress' Digvijaya Singh government. In the 2018 state assembly elections, the Congress won 114 seats, while the BJP won 109 seats. The Congress managed to touch the majority mark of 116 with the help of smaller parties and independents and form the government. However, their government came to an unceremonious end in 2020 when Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides to BJP, taking along over 20 MLAs with him. After which, BJP returned to power in MP.