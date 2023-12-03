Join Us On:
Telangana Election Results LIVE: Congress Surges Ahead of BRS in Telangana

Telangana Election Results 2023: Catch all LIVE updates of results for Telangana Assembly elections here.

Updated
Telangana Election
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Nearly two hours into the counting of votes for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, early trends show the Congress crossing the halfway mark, with the BRS trailing as a distant second.

Watch The Quint's LIVE with Faye D'Souza for analysis, insights and updates from the assembly election results.

Will KCR manage to pull off a hat-trick, or will the Congress storm the BRS bastion?

Watch this space as The Quint brings to you LIVE coverage of the election results. Also, follow LIVE updates of election results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Snapshot

  • While the Congress crossed the halfway mark in Telangana, early leads showed the BRS trailing as a distant second.

  • As of 9:20 am, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel and trailing in Kamareddy.

  • Early trends show Congress president A Revanth Reddy leading in Kamareddy.

  • Key seats to watch out for: Gajwel, Kamareddy, Goshamhal, Kodangal, Sircilla, Siddipet, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Chandrayangutta, and Karimnagar.

10:30 AM , 03 Dec

Telangana Elections Results: Celebrations Underway In Congress Office

As early trends showed the Congress ahead of the BRS in Telangana, celebrations are underway at the state party headquarters in Hyderabad.

Party supporters are cheering “Bye bye KCR”, news agency ANI reported.

10:24 AM , 03 Dec

'We Have No Doubt On Any Of Our MLAs,' says Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury

As the Congress is leading in Telangana, party leader Renuka Chowdhury told news agency ANI, "We have no doubt on any of our MLAs; we trust them and they trust us. But that is how our process is. After elections, discussions have to be held with MLAs, we need to elect the CM and a report has to be prepared. So, they will come..."

10:11 AM , 03 Dec

Telangana Election Results: Revanth Reddy Leads Over KCR in Kamareddy

As per trends at 10:10 am, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy is currently leading in the Kamareddy constituency.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is fighting Revanth Reddy, is trailing in Kamareddy. Kamareddy, the district, was carved from Nizamabad in the north of Telangana.

10:04 AM , 03 Dec

'Congress Tsunami In Telangana,' Says Party Post Early Leads

After early leads showed the Congress crossing the halfway mark in Telangana, the party called it a "Congress Tsunami" in the state.


Published: 03 Dec 2023, 7:00 AM IST
