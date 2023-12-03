MP Election Results LIVE: BJP’s Huge Lead, Congress a Distant Second

While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government is looking to retain power defeating the anti-incumbency, the Kamal Nath-led Congress is hoping for a revival in the state.

A majority of the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress being a distant second.

A majority of the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress being a distant second.

