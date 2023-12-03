MP Election Results LIVE: BJP’s Huge Lead, Congress a Distant Second

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: After counting of votes begun in the tightly-contested Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP took a big lead and crossed the halfway mark, with the Congress in second.
While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government is looking to retain power defeating the anti-incumbency, the Kamal Nath-led Congress is hoping for a revival in the state.
A majority of the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress being a distant second.
The Axis My India poll for India Today predicted a clean sweep for the BJP 140-162, while predicting a meagre 68-90 seats for the Congress.
Key seats to watch out for: Kamal Nath's Chhindwara, Narendra Singh Tomar's Dimani, Ajay Singh Rahul's Churhat, Narottam Mishra's Datia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni, Kailash Vijayvargiya's Indore.
In 2018, the Congress secured 114 seats, but Chouhan returned to power in early 2020 after then senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath-led government.
Narendra Singh Tomar Leads from Dimni
BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar is currently leading from the Dimni constituency while the BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya is trailing in second, followed by the Congress' Ravindra Singh Tomar.
‘People’s Blessings Will Remain With BJP’: Scindia
"I have always said that as far as MP is concerned, our schemes of social welfare and upliftment of the poor, people's blessings will remain with the BJP," said Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, as leads began to give headway to the BJP.
Speaking about Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Scindia said, "Unki har ek bad-dua ka main swagat karta hoon aur Digvijaya Singh ji ko apne dil ki gehraiyon se shubhkaamna bhi data hoon. (I welcome each of his curses and I thank him for his wishes from the bottom of my heart.)"
‘I Am Confident’: CM Shivraj
CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted and said, "Today the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with full majority."