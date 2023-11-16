Endgame for Shivraj Chouhan? It Depends on His Complex Equation With PM Modi

Is it end of the road for Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan if the BJP loses in the state? Will he be CM even if it wins?

These are some of the questions that are being asked in Madhya Pradesh as it gets ready to vote on 17 November. The answer to these questions depends on the complex equation between two leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shivraj Chouhan.

PM Modi and CM Chouhan are among the most electorally successful politicians from the BJP. While Modi has been the party's longest serving Prime Minister, Chouhan has been the longest serving chief minister from the BJP.

Both are OBCs from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background but they have contrasting political styles. While Modi has acquired a larger-than-life image, Chouhan has cultivated an image of being the humble and accessible Mamaji (maternal uncle).

It is difficult to characterise the exact equation between the two leaders. There has been no hostility between them. However, it is true that Shivraj Chouhan's fortunes have witnessed a decline since Modi became the PM.

In this piece, we will keep our focus on the changes in Chouhan's fortunes how this was shaped by PM Modi.