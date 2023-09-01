Last-minute Schemes, Cabinet Expansion Show Shivraj Chouhan's Desperation in MP

These days, the CM is making almost three promises every day, and has launched several schemes

Ladli Behna Yojana that gives Rs 1000 to women, which will be reportedly increased to Rs 3000

Sekho Kamao Yojana for youths that offers a monthly stipend of Rs 8000-1000 a month to college-passed students for an apprenticeship

LPG cylinder at Rs 450 for the Savan month

Cheaper electricity bills to Ladli Behna beneficiaries for the month of September to counter inflation

He also tried to pacify the anger of major communities in small meetings held at the CM's house with community leaders.

He held almost 15 such rallies, announced voluntary holidays on the birth anniversary of revered figures of their respective communities, and even set up community-based welfare boards and construction corridors in their names on the lines of the Mahakal Lok Corridor.

In one such desperate announcement made on 29 July, in a rally for the Keer Community at CM House, Chouhan announced the decision to include the community in the scheduled tribe list.