Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates: Tussle For Power Between BJP & Cong

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly has begun on Sunday, 3 December, where a neck-and-neck fight is predicted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the incumbent Congress.

Early trends show that Congress has crossed the halfway mark in Chhattisgarh. There's a close fight between Congress and BJP.