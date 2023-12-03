Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates: Tussle For Power Between BJP & Cong

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly has begun on Sunday, 3 December, where a neck-and-neck fight is predicted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the incumbent Congress.
Early trends show that Congress has crossed the halfway mark in Chhattisgarh. There's a close fight between Congress and BJP.
Watch this space as The Quint brings to you LIVE coverage of the election results.
Also, follow LIVE updates of election results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.
The Quint is LIVE with journalist Faye D'Souza to bring you updates, analysis, insights, and more.
Early trends show that the BJP has crossed the halfway mark.
However, key leaders like CM Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh are trailing in Patan & Rajnandgaon respectively.
The Assembly elections were held in two phases.
Key faces to look out for: Bhupesh Baghel's Patan, TS Singh Deo's Ambikapur, Mohammad Akbar's Kawardha, Raman Singh's Rajnandgaon, and Narayan Chandel's Janjgir Champa.
The incumbent Congress came to power in 2018 after being in the Opposition for 15 years.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: See LIVE Constituency-Wise Map
As voting continues, check out The Quint's interactive map that shows you which party is leading/winning in which constituency of Chhattisgarh.
Congress Workers in Full Fervour in Raipur
In Raipur, Congress workers have gathered outside the party office and are celebrating in full fervour as voting continues.
Track How the Big Netas Are Performing
From incumbent chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh to heavyweights like TS Singh Deo and Arun Sao, the fate of many big names in Chhattisgarh is being decided in this state's Assembly elections.
So, which of Chhattisgarh's big netas are leading and which of them are trailing. See The Quint's interactive for results of all the key constituencies in Chhattisgarh.