Rajasthan Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP Stabilises Lead, Congress Trails

Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes continues, stay with us for all the latest updates.

Updated
Rajasthan Election
5 min read
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: After having crossed the halfway mark in the early trends, BJP is way ahead of Congress as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan. All eyes are set on Rajasthan where the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are predicted to be in a tight race for power.

Watch The Quint's LIVE with Faye D'Souza for incisive analysis and updates as early trends pour in:

Results have now started pouring for the 199 out of 200-strong Assembly constituencies, with polling on one seat being withheld by the Election Commission over the death of a candidate.

While exit poll predictions threw up mixed results, both parties are on the edge as the state electorate has a trend of changing the government every five years.

Also follow LIVE updates of the results of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana on The Quint.

Snapshot

  • BJP has been leading in over 100 seats in the state.

  • While most exit polls had given a lead to the BJP in Rajasthan, many had also predicted a close contest between the two parties.

  • During campaigning, the Congress banked on Gehlot and the BJP contested without a chief ministerial face.

  • The state voted in a single phase on 25 November with a 74.13 percent voter turnout.

  • The Congress, which had won 100 seats in 2018, had formed the government with the support of independent MLAs and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP had won 73 seats.

10:24 AM , 03 Dec

'Jadugar's Jadoo Is Over': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "BJP will win with a huge majority in Rajasthan. Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai. In MP, the BJP will form govt with a 2/3 majority. In Chhattisgarh, the party will form the government," as per ANI.

10:20 AM , 03 Dec

'Going to Be Balle Balle for BJP': Jaiveer Shergill

With BJP leading in MP & Rajasthan, party leader Jaiveer Shergill said, " BJP will win 3-0 in this assembly elections. The party's 'vijay rath' will come to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, if not this time, BJP will fly its flag high in the state the next time."

"It is going to be 'balle balle' for the BJP. The BJP's score is going to be 3-0," he added, as per PTI.

10:11 AM , 03 Dec

'People Decide to Bid Farewell to Cong': BJP Chief

"They (Congress) looted the people in these five years, defrauded them, and made false promises, and as a result the people decide to bid farewell to them and bring BJP to power," says Rajasthan BJP chief as initial trends favour BJP, reported PTI.

"This lead will keep growing. We will win over 135 seats," he added, as per ANI.

10:11 AM , 03 Dec

BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena Leads in Sawai Madhopur

BJP's candidate from Sawai Madhopur Kirodi Lal Meena leads as counting of votes continues in the state.


Published: 03 Dec 2023, 7:00 AM IST
