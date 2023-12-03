Rajasthan Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP Stabilises Lead, Congress Trails

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: After having crossed the halfway mark in the early trends, BJP is way ahead of Congress as counting of votes continues in Rajasthan. All eyes are set on Rajasthan where the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are predicted to be in a tight race for power.

Watch The Quint's LIVE with Faye D'Souza for incisive analysis and updates as early trends pour in: