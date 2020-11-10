Céline Gounder of Tamil Origin Part of Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force

The first woman and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the 46th Vice President of the United States has her roots in Tamil Nadu. Kamala Harris is also first black woman and the first woman of Indian-origin to serve at such a position in the government.



Another Indian connection is Dr Céline Gounder, of Tamil origin, who is one of the 13 doctors named by President-elect Joe Biden as part of his coronavirus advisory board.

She is a practicing HIV/infectious diseases specialist and internist, epidemiologist (aka disease detective), journalist and filmmaker.