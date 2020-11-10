‘Vanakkam!’ DMK’s Stalin Writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil

Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first woman and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the 46th Vice President of the United States. She is also first black woman and the first woman of Indian-origin to serve at such a position in the government.

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for higher studies.

Her maternal grandfather PV Gopalan hailed from Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur, which celebrated with firecrackers, rangolis, distributing sweets upon her victory.