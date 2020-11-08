An Early Diwali for Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in Tamil Nadu

Born in 1911 in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district, PV Gopalan began his career in the Indian Civil Services in 1930s, and traveled across the country serving as Under Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Transport (Roads Wing), Joint Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Rehabilitation.

Harris had once referred to him as ‘one of my favourite people in my world.’

In her memoir, The Truths We Hold, Kamala spoke of how Gopalan was a diligent civil servant. After Zambia attained independence in 1964, Gopalan was deputed to the federal Government of Zambia as Director of Relief Measures and Refugees in Lusaka.