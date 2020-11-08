‘Proud & Happy’: Kamala Harris’ Indian Relatives Celebrate Her Win

Earlier, Harris's maternal uncle had said that she would script many firsts if she won and expressed the hope her top-level position would give Indians in the US "greater access" in interacting with the US administration.

Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election. Biden, the 77-year-old former vice president, will become the 46th president of the United States.

"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started,” she had tweeted.

She was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai.

