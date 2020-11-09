Biden Congratulates Pfizer on Vaccine, But Stresses Role of Masks

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, 9 November, addressed the nation, reminding Americans that widespread distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is still months away, and reiterating the importance of masks in containing the disease, declaring that “a mask is not a political statement”, AFP reported.

Biden’s address came soon after pharma giant Pfizer announced that early data from its Phase-3 trial had showed that its COVID-19 vaccine under development had a 90 percent efficacy.