Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Change Twitter Bios After Projected Win

Soon after Democrat Joe Biden was projected to be the 46th president of the United States of America, he changed his Twitter bio to ‘President-elect’. Kamala Harris, too, updated her Twitter bio to ‘Vice President-Elect of the United States.’

Several US networks projected Biden as having won the presidential race after securing the key battleground of Pennsylvania, which helped him cross the 270 votes needed to win.

“President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans (sic),”Biden’s updated bio read.

Defeating Donald Trump, Biden, at 77, is set to be the oldest president in US history. After the projected victory, Biden took to Twitter to say, “ I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”