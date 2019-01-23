Who is Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s Vice-Presidential Running Mate?

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has announced California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for the upcoming United States presidential elections on 3 November.

Harris, 55, born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, is the first American of Indian descent to be named for the vice presidential post in the United States.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris – a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants – as my running mate,” Biden tweeted at 1:47 am IST on Wednesday, 12 August.