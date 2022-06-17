China Defends Its Move To Block Listing of Pakistani Terrorist in United Nations

“I would like to say that China opposes terrorism in all its manifestation and the actions we take in the 1267 committee in the The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) always abide by relevant procedures and rules," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked why China chose to put a hold on designating the known Pakistan-based terrorist.

“China will continue to carry out its work in a constructive and responsible attitude," he said.

Asked to elaborate on his comments, especially on procedures and rules, Wang declined to go into details.

“I have already shared China's position quite clearly. I won't go back to that," he said.