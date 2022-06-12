J&K Police Gun Down 3 LeT Militants, One of Whom Had Killed a Police Official
The militant who was involved in the killing of the police officer was identified as Junaid Sheergojri.
Three militants linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday, 12 June, in an encounter that broke out in the Drabgam area, officials said.
"Two more terrorists killed (total three). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Officials also revealed the identity of one of the militants as Junaid Sheergojri, who was involved in the killing of a police official named Reyaz Ahmad on 13 May.
"All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleagues Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13 May," the police said.
This comes after security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) along the highway in the UT's Baramulla on Saturday.
Officials said that a bomb disposal squad reached the spot, where the device was detonated in a controlled explosion.
Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayees M Bhat said that two youths who had recently joined the LeT had been arrested, and two pistols, 18 live rounds, and three magazine pistols had been recovered from their possession, as per ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
