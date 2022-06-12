J&K Police Gun Down 3 LeT Militants, One of Whom Had Killed a Police Official

Three militants linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday, 12 June, in an encounter that broke out in the Drabgam area, officials said.

"Two more terrorists killed (total three). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.