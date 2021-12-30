6 JeM Terrorists Including 2 Pak Nationals Killed in J&K; 1 Jawan Dead
The Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed by security forces, in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam.
Six terrorists were killed by security forces during two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wee hours of Thursday, 30 December.
The terrorists belonged to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as per the Kashmir Zone Police. While two of the neutralised terrorists are Pakistani nationals, two were local militants. The identification process for the remaining two is underway.
Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar hailed the operation as "A big success for us."
"Three army jawans and a J&K Police jawan got injured. Later, an Army jawan was martyred, while the rest are stable," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Two Encounters
The first encounter began around 7:30 pm on Wednesday in Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of Anantnag. In the initial firing, 1 police officer got injured and was subsequently shifted to hospital.
Merely hours later, another encounter was launched at Kulgam's Mirhama area, wherein two local terrorists and a Pakistani terrorist beloning to JeM were killed. An M4 and two AK-47 rifles were recovered during the encounter.
"Three JeM terrorists have been killed in Kulgam, 1 was a Pakistani militant and 2 were local terrorists; no collateral damage reported. Another terrorist was killed in the initial firing at night and 2 in the early morning, at the Anantnag encounter," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, six terrorists had been killed in a series of operations on Saturday and Sunday. The killer of a police official was among the six terrorists neutralised in the in four anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir, officials had said on Sunday.
