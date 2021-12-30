6 JeM Terrorists Including 2 Pak Nationals Killed in J&K; 1 Jawan Dead

Six terrorists were killed by security forces during two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wee hours of Thursday, 30 December.

The terrorists belonged to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as per the Kashmir Zone Police. While two of the neutralised terrorists are Pakistani nationals, two were local militants. The identification process for the remaining two is underway.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar hailed the operation as "A big success for us."

"Three army jawans and a J&K Police jawan got injured. Later, an Army jawan was martyred, while the rest are stable," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.