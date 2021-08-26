Did Taliban Meet Jaish Chief Masood Azhar? India Should Pay Heed

“From 17 to 19 August, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Maulana Masood Azhar, accompanied by his brother Abdul Rauf Azhar and Maulana Ammar, was in Kandahar, busy coordinating with Taliban leaders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in order to establish an operational set-up. During the meetings, Masood Azhar argued that instead of getting involved in achieving political targets in Pakistan and/or Afghanistan, it should continue to focus on ‘India-centric’ operations, and sought Taliban’s assistance to facilitate JeM’s operations in Kashmir once the Taliban regime is fully established in Afghanistan.” *

Local sources are swearing on it, and, after all, it should not come as a surprise. The best and the mightiest of terrorist groups are, in fact, have been gathering in Afghanistan for days. Although the Haqqani Network is still on the United Nations and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) terrorist list, Mohammed Nabi Omari, a Haqqani leader with close ties with the Al-Qaeda, who was detained at Guantanamo, has been officially appointed by the Taliban as the Governor of Khost.

Anas, Jalaluddin Haqqani’s son, will most likely sit in the official government, and Sirajjudin himself has been given political clearance by Americans. Anas has been portrayed as a “poet and author” following the actual guidelines of the western press at the moment — “humanise” terrorists by showing them while eating ice cream, playing at amusement parks, quoting poems. In the end, these poor chaps are slaughtering civilians because “they never had a childhood”. Adolf Hitler loved dogs, was a vegetarian and painted in watercolours, for what it’s worth.