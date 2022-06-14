India & UN Human Rights: BJP Govt Has Little to Show at Geneva Review

Ahead of India’s periodic human rights review in Geneva, it is worrying that India’s own reporting so far excludes civil and political human rights. Given that Indian diplomats played key roles in enshrining an expansive rights framework in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), United Nations member states must question the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on why it is dishonouring India’s human rights tradition.

From 13 June to 8 July, the UN Human Rights Council meets in Geneva for its 50th session. One of the items on the agenda is the discussion of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a review of the human rights records of all UN member states. At this session, India will be a mere commentator, and its human rights record features nowhere on the agenda. But in November, at the next session of the Council, India itself will be summoned as part of the UPR routine.

The BJP government’s stance towards the universal periodic human rights review at the United Nations is contradictory and evasive. A close eye on India’s preparation for the UPR will be a telling sign of the lack of commitment to the indivisibility of human rights India’s BJP government has.