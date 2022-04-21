Scene From a Documentary Shared as 'Children Getting Arms Training in Madrasas'

A video is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows an Indian madrasa teaching children how to use arms and ammunition.

In the video, children wearing skull caps can be seen holding guns and practising their aim while a few adults tutor them about it.

However, the clip is taken from Al Jazeera's 2015 documentary about Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and the Taliban.

The documentary named ISIL and the Taliban throws light on how ISIL’s central leadership works, the way they introduce young minds to their organisation and the tension between them and the Taliban.