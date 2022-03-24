Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Arrives in Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi landed in Delhi on Thursday, 24 March, marking the first visit to India by a Chinese leader since clashes erupted between the two nations in the Pangong Lake area of eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

The visit also comes amid a new controversy between the two countries, after Wang, in his opening speech at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, made a reference to Kashmir on Wednesday.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," he had said.

India, in response, said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and rejected the "uncalled reference."

