WebQoof Recap: False Claims About Assembly Elections, Cricket World Cup & More

While hearing an application seeking to ban the use of certain firecrackers in Rajasthan on Tuesday, 7 November, the Supreme Court of India clarified its earlier directions from 2021 against the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers, and said that they are applicable to all of India, not just Delhi-NCR.

However, several social media users claimed that the apex court has issued a "complete ban on firecrackers" across the country.