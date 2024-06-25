Euro 2024: Italy Stun Croatia, Spain Advance With Perfect Record

Bastoni came close with a header, but Croatia well-positioned defence was able to keep Italy at bay. It looked like Croatia would go through with a narrow win, but Calafiori initiated a last attack before teeing up for Zaccagni, who curled the ball from the edge of the box into the top right corner to flabbergast Croatia.

In the other Group B encounter, front-runner Spain extended its winning run to three games after eliminating Albania 1-0 with the sole goal from Ferran Torres. With the results, Spain rounded off a perfect group stage with 9 points followed by Italy (4 points), Croatia (2 points) and Alabania (1 point). The top two of each of the six groups and the best four third finishers will enter the round-of-16 knockout stage.