Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals From Attack on Pakistan’s Mianwali Airbase

A video showing a Pakistani aircraft set on fire has gone viral as visuals of the recent terrorist attack on Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force, on Saturday, 4 November.

What is the claim: People linked the video with the terrorist attack on Saturday, said, "Pak Airforce fighter jets up in flames. Attack still ongoing.".

The claim was first shared by a verified X (formerly Twitter) account called @Frontalforce with a misleading claim.