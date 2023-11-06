Fact-Check: Did Karnataka High Court Declare Tipu Sultan as a ‘Jihadi’? No!

A graphic purportedly carrying a statement made by former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, against Tipu Sultan is going viral on the internet.

The statement: The graphic said, "Karnataka High Court Declares Tipu Sultan was a Jihadi who fought the British for his own Kingdom and was not a Freedom Fighter (sic)." It further said that Sultan massacred and converted Hindus to Islam.