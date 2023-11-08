Glenn Maxwell Is NOT the 'First Australian To Score a World Cup Double Century'

Just as Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's double century clinched a near-impossible win for the Australian team during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, cricket fans on social media celebrated the player's performance.

Before Maxwell's batting, Australia stood at 91 runs against seven wickets in the second innings, chasing a target of 291 runs, set by Afghanistan.

The claim: When the match ended, social media users shared posts calling Maxwell cementing his place as the "first Australian player to score a double century in ODI (One Day International) history."