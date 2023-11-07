Fact-Check: No, Supreme Court Did Not ‘Ban’ Firecrackers Across India

While hearing an application on Tuesday, 7 November, the Supreme Court of India, clarified its earlier directions from 2021 against the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers and said that the restrictions were applicable across all states in India and not only the Delhi-NCR region.

This comes after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) announced a complete ban on firecrackers till 1 January 2024 following the high levels of pollution recorded in Delhi.

However, several social media users claimed that the apex court has issued a "complete ban on firecrackers" in the country.