Fact-Check: Old, Edited Video From Karnataka Falsely Shared as One From Ujjain

A video of a saffron-clad mob shouting anti-Pakistan slogans in front of a mosque is being shared on social media platforms.
What are the users saying?: Users who have shared this video wrote that Muslims had raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a Muharram procession in Ujjain.
To oppose it, all Hindus in the city gathered in front of the mosque with saffron flags and shouted, "Those who chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' should not live here; go to Pakistan," the claim added.
(Note: The video includes explicit language.)
The post recorded 419.2K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The communal audio has been edited and added to the video.
The original audio is from a Ganpati visarjan event in Thane, Maharashtra in 2018.
As for the video, it dates back to March 2018 and shows a Ram Navami procession in Gulbarga, Karnataka.
How did we find out?: We found that the audio and video were taken from two different incidents and were edited together, and then shared with the false claim.
AUDIO: With a relevant keyword search on YouTube, we came across a video uploaded by a channel named Limra Times on 4 October 2018 with the caption that suggested that the video was from Thane.
The audio in the Limra Times video was the same as the one in the viral video.
According to an old fact-check performed by Team WebQoof in 2020 on a similar claim, we found that such sloganeering happened during a Ganpati visarjan event in Thane in 2018.
VIDEO: We divided the viral video into several keyframes and performed a Google reverse image search on some and came across a similar video on YouTube by a channel called Mailwar Vilas which uploaded it on 26 March 2018.
The caption suggested it showed a Ram Navami shobha yatra (procession) in Gulbarga in 2018.
The video was also shared by another YouTube channel in 2019, which mentioned the location as a mosque near Qadri Chowk in the town.
We compared certain keyframes in the videos and found similarities.
In order to confirm the location, we checked on Google Maps Street View and came across similarities. Swipe right to see the comparison.
We noticed similarities in the mosques in both the viral video and the Google Maps Street View.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
We noticed similarities in the shops and other structures around the mosque in both the viral video and the Google Maps Street View.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Team WebQoof debunked a similar claim in 2020. You can read our older story here.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral claim is false. The audio dates back to 2018 from a Ganesh visarjan event in Thane, whereas the video is from Gulbarga in Karnataka and shows a Ram Navami celebration that took place in 2018.
