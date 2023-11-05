ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Video Shared to Claim PM Modi Said ‘Hindutva Is a Card Trick For BJP’

In the original video, PM Modi specifies that 'Hindutva is not a trick for the BJP to play during elections'.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Edited Video Shared to Claim PM Modi Said ‘Hindutva Is a Card Trick For BJP’
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video from an old video interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media to claim that he stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses 'Hindutva as a card trick during elections'.

In the viral video, he further states, "Hindutva has never been an election slogan for the BJP. Hindutva is an article of faith for us, a card we use in the game of elections."

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: We found out that the viral video was clipped and edited.

  • The original video shows PM Modi dismissing claims about the BJP using 'Hindutva as a card trick during elections'.

Also Read

No, Jashodaben Modi Didn't Join Congress; Aaj Tak Screenshots are Fake!

No, Jashodaben Modi Didn't Join Congress; Aaj Tak Screenshots are Fake!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search of one of keyframes of the video with a relevant keyword search, this led us to an old video on YouTube shared by Zee News.

  • The title suggested that this interview with PM Modi was from 1998 and was shared on YouTube on 17 September 2022.

  • The interviewer asks PM Modi about BJP's approach on Hindutva and other related sensitive issues.

  • The viral video starts at 10:32 timestamp where PM Modi can be heard saying, "Hindutva has never been an election slogan for the BJP. Hindutva is an article of faith for us but not a card that we use in elections."

  • The word denying the allegations ('nahi' in Hindi) has been clipped from the viral clip.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An altered video has gone viral on social media to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the BJP uses 'Hindutva as a card trick during elections.

Also Read

Did Shashi Tharoor Support Hamas at Kerala's Rally? No, Claim Is Misleading

Did Shashi Tharoor Support Hamas at Kerala's Rally? No, Claim Is Misleading

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×