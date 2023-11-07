ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mumbai Air Pollution Worsens: HC Sets Time Limit for Bursting Firecrackers

The court has also imposed a ban on vehicles carrying construction debris until 10 November.

In light of worsening air quality in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Monday, 6 November, took suo motu cognisance in the matter and mandated that firecrackers be burst only between 7 pm and 10 pm on Diwali, 12 November.

The HC has deployed eight municipal officials to ensure that the time limit is not violated.

The other big point: The court has also banned vehicles carrying construction debris until 10 November, adding that only ready-mix concrete should be transported.

What was said: “People’s lives are more important than developmental works. If the construction is closed for a few days, heaven won’t fall,” the court stated.

It was also underlined... Burning of waste is not permitted in the open, especially at the dumping sites.

What other guidelines are in place? The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) on 21 October had said:

  • Mandatory use of 35-feet high iron sheet enclosures around construction sites and covering under-construction buildings with green cloth or jute sheets on all sides.

  • Sprinkler systems are to be provided at all construction sites within 15 days

  • According to a BMC release, the civic body will operate anti-smog guns on 50 to 60 major roads.

Topics:  Mumbai Pollution 

