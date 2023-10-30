Jal Jeevan Mission: Can the Modi Govt Deliver Tap Water to Rural Homes by 2024?

Launching the biggest beneficiary-oriented scheme of its second term on 15 August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) will provide every rural household with a tap water supply before its term comes to a close in 2024.

On the date of the announcement, only 3.24 crore rural households had functional tap water connections out of the total 19.24 crore (currently estimated 19.41 crore). Five out of every six rural households needed to be provided with tap water connections in five years – the task was indeed mammoth.

On 25 January 2023, the PM praised the achievement of the 11 crore tap water connection milestone (including 3.24 crore existing connections). The government keeps announcing the progress of JJM from time to time. On 7 August 2023, "around 12.75 crore (65.69%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes," the government press release informed.

How has the JJM done?

What is the likelihood of all rural households with 100% tap water coverage in the country by March 2024?

If not happening, what are the pain points?