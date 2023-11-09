Fact-Check: This Photo of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill Is Digitally Altered!

An image purportedly showing former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is being shared on social media.
What are the users saying?: Fans have often speculated about Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's relationship. Now, social media users have shared this image, claiming that the two have 'confirmed' their relationship.
This post recorded 188.9K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
What is the truth?: The viral claim is false as the image is digitally altered.
The original image shows Sara Tendulkar with her younger brother and cricketer, Arjun Tendulkar.
She took to her Instagram on 24 September and posted this image to wish him on his birthday.
How did we find out?: We checked both Gill's and Sara's social media profiles however, we did not find this image.
However, Sara's Instagram had a similar image dated 24 September, which matched the viral photo.
It was her photo with Arjun Tendulkar. We matched the viral image and the one on Sara's Instagram and found similarities.
Although the viral image has a filter on it, it matches Sara's photo with Arjun. Everything, including the background to the clothes and accessories in the viral image, matches with the original photo.
Arjun's face has been replaced with Gill's in the viral image.
Sara shared a carousel of pictures for her brother's birthday on 24 September. The original photo can be seen on the fifth slide of the carousel.
She wished him and wrote, "Your sister has always got your back."
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral image is altered. The original photo shows Sara Tendulkar with her brother Arjun Tendulkar.
