The Leak in Our Education System: From NEET to NET, Is Anti-Cheating Law Enough?

The Act has been brought in to curb practices like cheating, compromising the integrity of the examination, and so on. Under Section 3 of the Act, 'unfair means' has been defined, which will include any acts of commission or omission by any person or group of persons or institutions, and also include but not be restricted to, any of the following acts for 'monetary or wrongful gains' –

Leakage of question paper or answer key

Participating in collusion with others to effect leakage of question paper or answer key

Accessing or taking possession of question paper or optical mark recognition response sheet without any authority

Providing solutions to any questions to another by any unauthorised person during the examination

Lastly, with regard to the punishment for the aforementioned Act, present under the head of 'unfair means', Section 9 states that any person or persons resorting to unfair means and offences under this Act shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years but which may extend to five years and with a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

In case of default with respect to the payment of the fine, an additional punishment of imprisonment shall be imposed, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 implemented from 1 July.