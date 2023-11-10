Choti Diwali 2023 Date: Timings, Rituals and Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is the second day of five day festival of Diwali. It is celebrated one day before Deepawali, therefore, this year Choti Diwali falls on Saturday, 11 November 2023. Naraka Chaturdashi is recognized to celebrate the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu Mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna killed demon Narakasura, and saved almost 16000 gopis.

In some parts of India, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated as Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas and Bhoot Chaturdashi. People in Maharashtra celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi as Abhyang Snan. Some people observe Chhoti Diwali and Deepavali on the same day. People celebrate Choti Diwali with great enthusiasm and grandeur by decorating their houses, lighting earthen lamps, worshipping Lord Krishan, and performing special rituals.

Let us read about date, time, shubh muhurat, rituals, history, and significance of Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi 2023 below.