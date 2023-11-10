ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Choti Diwali 2023 Date: Timings, Rituals and Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi

Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi 2023: date, timings, history, rituals, shubh muhurat, tithi, and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Choti Diwali 2023 Date: Timings, Rituals and Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi
Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is the second day of five day festival of Diwali. It is celebrated one day before Deepawali, therefore, this year Choti Diwali falls on Saturday, 11 November 2023. Naraka Chaturdashi is recognized to celebrate the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu Mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna killed demon Narakasura, and saved almost 16000 gopis.

In some parts of India, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated as Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas and Bhoot Chaturdashi. People in Maharashtra celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi as Abhyang Snan. Some people observe Chhoti Diwali and Deepavali on the same day. People celebrate Choti Diwali with great enthusiasm and grandeur by decorating their houses, lighting earthen lamps, worshipping Lord Krishan, and performing special rituals.

Let us read about date, time, shubh muhurat, rituals, history, and significance of Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi 2023 below.

Choti Diwali 2023 Date: When Is Naraka Chaturdashi?

This year, Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Saturday, 11 November 2023.

Choti Diwali 2023 Timings: Shubh Muhurat and Tithi of Naraka Chaturdashi

According to Drik Panchang, following are the auspicious timings of Naraka Chaturdashi.

Chaturdashi Tithi Starts: 1:57 pm on 11 November 2023.

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 2:44 pm on 12 November 2023.

Kali Chaudas Muhurat: 11:39 pm to 12:32 am on 12 November (53 minutes).

History and Significance of Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi

According to Hindu Mythology, demon Narakasura abducted 16000 women (gopis) and tortured them. Lord Krishna along with his wife Satyabhama slayed the demon and saved all the women. This is the reason Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. As per Hindus, after rescuing gopis from the clutches of Narakasura, Lord Krishna accepted all of them as their wives. On the occasion of Chhoti Deepavali, people perform special ritualsby worshipping Lord Krishna and Bhudevi as Goddess Satyabhama.

Rituals of Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi 2023

Following are some of the main rituals of Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali 2023.

  • Oil bath in the morning during Brahma Muhurat.

  • Wearing of new clothes.

  • Lighting earthen candles.

  • Decorating houses.

  • worshipping Lord Krishna and Goddess Satyabhama.

  • Offering sweets like Halwa, Kheer, and dry fruits to the deities.

  • Making beautiful and colored rangolis.

Topics:  Diwali   Deepawali   Chhoti Diwali 

