Delhi Pollution in Photos: Capital Chokes as Air Quality Turns Hazardous

In Photos | Delhi chokes as AQI exceeds 600 in some areas.

Delhi Pollution in Photos: Capital Chokes as Air Quality Turns Hazardous
On Thursday, 2 November, several parts of Delhi-NCR recorded 'hazardous' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) upwards of 500 for the third day in a row.

As winter sets in, scientists warn the air quality in Delhi-NCR is only set to worsen in the next fortnight.

Doctors warn that children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma are likely to be hit harder by the poor air quality. It is advised that residents use N95 masks when they step out, restrict outdoor activity, use air purifiers if possible, and reduce indoor pollution.

*Data source: aqicn.org.

