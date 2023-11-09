ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Man Playing Garba in This Video Is Not PM Narendra Modi!

The video shows Vikas Mahante, PM Modi's lookalike, during Navratri festivities in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video showing a group of people, comprising one man and several women playing garba is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing garba during Navratri festivities.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (Formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The Quint received a query for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline. It is also being shared on YouTube.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No. The video shows Vikas Mahante, PM Modi's lookalike, at a Navratri event in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran a reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to a reply to a post on X, which carried a screenshot resembling the video in the claim.

  • The screenshot looked similar to one of Instagram's stories and showed the username 'vikas_mahante'.

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for Vikas Mahante's Instagram account.

  • Here, we saw a reel which was shared as a video of pre-Navratri celebrations in Kora Kendra, which is in the Borivali suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

  • In this video, Mahante was seen wearing the same outfit as the one in the claim.

In both videos, Mahante is seen in a long beige kurta and brown waistcoat.

(Source: Facebook/Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

  • We came across several visuals of Mahante participating in festivities on his Facebook profile as well.

  • Mahante's appearance is very similar to that of the prime minister, so much so that his only acting credits on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) page are of him playing PM Modi in films.

  • One can see the resemblance between the two in this image.

PM Modi and Vikas Mahante look similar, but not the same.

(Source: X/Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint has reached out to Mahante as well as the Navratri event's organisers for their inputs regarding the video and will update this article as and when a response is received.

Conclusion: A video showing Vikas Mahante, PM Modi's lookalike, dancing at a Navratri event in Mumbai is being shared as one of the prime minister dancing.

