Fact-Check: Man Playing Garba in This Video Is Not PM Narendra Modi!

A video showing a group of people, comprising one man and several women playing garba is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing garba during Navratri festivities.
The Quint received a query for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline. It is also being shared on YouTube.
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No. The video shows Vikas Mahante, PM Modi's lookalike, at a Navratri event in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a reply to a post on X, which carried a screenshot resembling the video in the claim.
The screenshot looked similar to one of Instagram's stories and showed the username 'vikas_mahante'.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for Vikas Mahante's Instagram account.
Here, we saw a reel which was shared as a video of pre-Navratri celebrations in Kora Kendra, which is in the Borivali suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra.
In this video, Mahante was seen wearing the same outfit as the one in the claim.
We came across several visuals of Mahante participating in festivities on his Facebook profile as well.
Mahante's appearance is very similar to that of the prime minister, so much so that his only acting credits on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) page are of him playing PM Modi in films.
One can see the resemblance between the two in this image.
The Quint has reached out to Mahante as well as the Navratri event's organisers for their inputs regarding the video and will update this article as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: A video showing Vikas Mahante, PM Modi's lookalike, dancing at a Navratri event in Mumbai is being shared as one of the prime minister dancing.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)