Rajasthan: BJP is Projecting Royal Lightweight Diya Kumari as Raje’s Replacement

The reaction from Rajvi was swift and sharp.

Expressing shock and disbelief, he termed the decision as “an insult to the legacy of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.” Recalling how Shekhawat had nurtured the party for decades in the state, Rajvi also questions with what face the BJP will celebrate Shekhawat’s birth centenary due to begin on 23 October when his own family is being treated so shabbily.

Questioning Diya’s credentials as she “neither had communication nor connect with party cadres”, Rajvi wonders “why the party is blessing a family that connived with Mughals and even fought against Rana Pratap, the iconic hero of Rajasthan.” The reference is clearly to one of the most embarrassing chapters in the history of Jaipur royals who not only got Jodha Bai married to emperor Akbar but also had Maharaja Man Singh lead the Mughal forces against Rana Pratap in battle.

BJP insiders say the decision to dump Rajvi and ensure a ‘safe seat’ for Diya is because the party’s top brass envisages a bigger role for Diya and hopes to encash her royal lineage to fill the vacuum created by sidelining Raje.