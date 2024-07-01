ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'I Lost 5 Films Because Producers Didn’t Think I Was Sellable': Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal said that Mirzapur has given her access to a wider audience.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
After a long wait, Mirzapur Season 3 is set to release on 5 July on Amazon Prime Video. The Quint spoke to some of the cast members - Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi Basu - about their first day on the sets, how the show affected them, what the show has added to their professional journeys, a time in their lives they showed resilience, and more.

Rasika Dugal, who has starred in a lot of independent films, said that Mirzapur has given her access to a wider audience. "I had begun to feel disappointed with the kind of reach independent films have and I feel Mirzapur gave me access to a broader audience."  Vijay added, "The show has given me unparalleled love." Shweta said that the series is an answer to everyone who asked her, "when will you do something commercial?'

When we asked the cast to share an experience from their lives where they felt they showed resilience and came out stronger Rasika replied,"Between 2012 -2015 I was almost cast in five films. We had begun conversations, but at some stage all of them did not work out because the producers felt I was not sellable enough. I was very affected."

Shweta also shared a story about going down a spiral after shooting for her first feature film Haramkhor. She opened up about how her character Golu from Mirzapur affected her. "I thought I'll handle myself better this season, but I got very consumed. I consulted a therapist when I realised the character was affecting me." 

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Arnab Chakravarty

Topics:  Mirzapur 3 

