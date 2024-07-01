'I Lost 5 Films Because Producers Didn’t Think I Was Sellable': Rasika Dugal

When we asked the cast to share an experience from their lives where they felt they showed resilience and came out stronger Rasika replied,"Between 2012 -2015 I was almost cast in five films. We had begun conversations, but at some stage all of them did not work out because the producers felt I was not sellable enough. I was very affected."

Shweta also shared a story about going down a spiral after shooting for her first feature film Haramkhor. She opened up about how her character Golu from Mirzapur affected her. "I thought I'll handle myself better this season, but I got very consumed. I consulted a therapist when I realised the character was affecting me."

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Arnab Chakravarty