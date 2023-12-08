WebQoof Recap: Around Rajasthan Elections, INDIA Bloc, Sunny Deol & More

From misinformation around state Assembly elections, Qatar and India's diplomatic relations and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
1. Old Clip of Vasundhara Raje Speaking on Call Falsely Linked to Rajasthan Polls
A video showing former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje talking on the phone and congratulating someone is going viral on social media.
Users have claimed that it shows Raje trying to win over independent candidate, Ravindra Singh Bhati.
However, the claim is false.
This video is from 2021 and shows Raje congratulating Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
2. No, Qatar Has Not 'Cancelled' Death Sentence of 8 Indians; Viral Claim Is False
A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on the internet with a claim stating that Qatar has "cancelled the death sentence" that was given to eight former Indian Navy servicemen in October.
However, there claim is incorrect.
A source from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed to The Quint that Qatar has not passed such judgment that cancels the death sentence for the eight former Indian Navy servicemen.
Sources close to the family also dismissed the claim.
3. Edited Video Shared to Claim 'Azaan' Was Played During INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet
A video of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders standing in a group, with the Islamic call to prayer azaan being played in the background is being shared on social media.
Social media users have claimed that azaan was being played during a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders.
We found that the call to prayer has been added to the video to create a false narrative.
The video dates back to the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra, between 31 August and 1 September. The leaders in the video can be seen posing for the photographs ahead of their meeting.
4. Fact-Check: Viral Video Does Not Show 'Drunk' Sunny Deol Walking on the Road
A video showing Bollywood actor Sunny Deol walking on the streets at night is being shared to claim that it shows him in an inebriated state.
It also shows a rickshaw driver stopping for him and helping him sit inside the rickshaw.
5. Bihar Govt’s List of School Holidays in 2024 Shared With Misleading Claim
A screenshot of a notice issued by the Bihar government's Education Department of the list of school holidays for state-run schools in Bihar in 2024 is being shared on social media platforms.
Users have claimed that there has been a major drop in holidays for Hindu festivals while increasing the number of holidays for Muslim festivals.
