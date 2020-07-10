WebQoof Recap: Of Galwan Clash and CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results
Here’s a round-up of all the fake news that misled the public this week.
From unverified information about the death of 100 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers circulating on the internet to a fake circular from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about the results of Classes 10 and 12 exams, here’s a quick round-up of all that misled the public this week.
1. Not an Ex-PLA Official, Didn’t Say 100 Chinese Troops Died: Jianli Yang
BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared an unsubstantiated report on Twitter, which claimed that more than 100 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash between India and China.
However, we found out that the report was posted on a blog, which falsely attributes the information to a Chinese dissident – Jianli Yang, who was also incorrectly referred to as an ex-PLA official.
Speaking to The Quint, Jianli Yang, who is a Chinese dissident residing in the United States, denied making any such statement.
2. Has CBSE Declared Result Dates for Class 10 &12? Circular is Fake!
A viral circular claims that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the dates of results for Classes 12 and 10 exams will be 11 and 13 July respectively.
However, speaking to The Quint, Rama Sharma, CBSE PRO, confirmed that the circular in question is fake.
3. Bihar’s Cycling Girl Jyoti Kumari Raped & Killed? No, Fake Claim!
A photo of a girl purportedly lying dead on the ground is being shared on social media with a false claim that it is Jyoti Kumari Paswan, the girl who cycled 1200 km in just seven days, with her ailing father on the back, in order to reach her home in Bihar during the nationwide lockdown.
However, The Quint found out that the victim is being misidentified as Jyoti Kumari Paswan. The incident did happen in Bihar’s Patro village where a minor girl was found dead in an ex-army man’s orchard. The girl’s father in his statement has reportedly alleged that she was raped for stealing mangoes from the orchard that belonged to the ex-army man.
Baburam, Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga told The Quint that the post-mortem report says that the minor died of electrocution and suffocation. He further said that the report doesn’t show that she was raped, but the matter is still under investigation.
4. No, This is Not Bharat Biotech VP Being Injected With ‘Covaxin’
A viral image falsely claims that the vice-president of Bharat Biotech is undergoing the clinical trial of India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.
However, Bharat Biotech issued a clarification stating that the image shows a routine procedure of drawing a blood sample.
5. Kabul, UK Images Falsely Shared as ‘Blast at Pokhran Nuke Plant'
A photo collage of three old and unrelated pictures, which shows smoke billowing from different structures, is being circulated on Twitter with a claim that an accident has happened in Pokhran, Rajasthan.
But in reality, neither are these images from Pokhran nor are they recent. Two of the below attached images are from a bomb blast that happened in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2017. And one image is from 2015 when an unexploded World War Two bomb was detonated by the British army at Cliffe in Kent, England.
