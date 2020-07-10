WebQoof Recap: Of Galwan Clash and CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results

A photo of a girl purportedly lying dead on the ground is being shared on social media with a false claim that it is Jyoti Kumari Paswan, the girl who cycled 1200 km in just seven days, with her ailing father on the back, in order to reach her home in Bihar during the nationwide lockdown.

However, The Quint found out that the victim is being misidentified as Jyoti Kumari Paswan. The incident did happen in Bihar’s Patro village where a minor girl was found dead in an ex-army man’s orchard. The girl’s father in his statement has reportedly alleged that she was raped for stealing mangoes from the orchard that belonged to the ex-army man.

Baburam, Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga told The Quint that the post-mortem report says that the minor died of electrocution and suffocation. He further said that the report doesn’t show that she was raped, but the matter is still under investigation.

You can read the story here.